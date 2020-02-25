Bad weather causes transport changes and delayed openings for north-east schools

The bad weather is causing issues at a number of north-east schools.
- The opening of Ballater School and Craigievar School near Alford has been delayed until 10am because of driving conditions. Buses from both schools will operate as normal but each pick up will be one hour later.
- A number of school bus services at Alford Academy will not be running today with the following routes all cancelled.
- SS604B Watermill Coaches Muir of Fowlis / Cushnie.
- FSS604Y24 Premier Coaches Sauchen feeder bus to Peace Coaches.
- SS604I (Mike’s bus)Premier Coaches – Glenkindie / Kildrummy
- SS604I (Sam’s bus) Premier Coaches – Glenkindie / Kildrummy
- SS604M Premier Coaches – Glenkindie / Craigievar
- SS604O Premier Coaches – Kildrummy / Asloun
- At Kemany Academy the Nemachar Coaches contract I will be following its winter route and pick up from its revised location due to icy roads.
- Fisherford School – bus will attempt pick up as normal
- Auchterless School – Both buses will be attempting their normal runs.
- Alford Primary School – Peace’s Coach SP606D is running approximately 15 minutes late due to a bridge closure.