Plans for new homes at former Aberdeen fire station recommended for approval

Planners have urged councillors to approve proposals to build more than 100 homes on the site of a former Aberdeen fire station.

The site on North Anderson Drive has been vacant since the demolition of the fire service HQ in June.

After buying the land from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, developer Sanctuary Housing lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to build 118 properties – 72 flats and 46 houses.

Under the plans, hard and soft landscaped areas would be provided, including grassed areas of open space and a “community green”.

Five objections have been received against the scheme, with concerns ranging from access issues and the possibility of cars making U-turns into Maryville Park and claims that five-storey flat blocks are “not in keeping” with the surrounding area.

However, planners have said the application should be approved, subject to 19 planning conditions and a legal agreement.

Their report said: “Given the character of the surrounding area, it is considered that this residential development could be satisfactorily accommodated within the site without negatively impacting on the character and appearance of the surrounding area; it would not result in the loss of open space nor constitute over-development of the site.”

