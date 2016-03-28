Historic Scotland has backed plans to create 890 homes as well as restaurant and bar facilities at a derelict Aberdeen factory.

But concerns have been raised by environmental health officers at Aberdeen City Council over the proposals for Broadford Works.

It comes after the Evening Express revealed last month that plans were submitted to turn the former factory site into an urban village of about 890 homes, which would also involve the development of a creche/nursery and a restaurant, as well as cafe and bar facilities.

And Historic Scotland has backed the plans, stating the applicants, Ferness Investment Holdings, have shown “due regard” to the site’s Old (Grey) Mill building which dates back to 1808.

The developers plan to reuse the mill building for a studio, which would include a gallery displaying artwork.

A total of 430 student bedrooms would be included in the development.

As well as this, 345 homes would be available for rent with 207 car parking spaces proposed, while another 115 homes would be for sale including 115 car parking spaces.

But the city council’s environmental health team have raised concerns over the impact the development will have on people living or working in areas such as Hutcheon Street.

A letter sent by Neil Stirling, a scientific officer at the local authority on behalf of the environmental health department, said: “The introduction of approximately 400 additional car parking spaces has the potential to increase congestion and adversely affect air quality, both in the immediate vicinity of the site and within the wider area.”