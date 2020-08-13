Back To School Diary: Hazlehead primary pupil Jamie McAndrew

Jamie McAndrew went back to Hazlehead primary school and said starting primary two was a different experience for him and his classmates.

He has written a diary to highlight some of the changes at school in the months since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

He wrote in his diary: “I was so excited to go back to school this morning after being off for so long (I will miss playing my Nintendo Switch though!).

“There was a thunder & lightning storm on the way to school so we had to rush in.

“My mummy isn’t allowed to come into the school with me anymore, I said bye to her at the gate. Instead of lining up outside the cloakroom door when the bell goes to start school, each class now goes straight in the door to their own classroom. We had to take off our jacket and shoes at our desk and then leave our outdoor shoes under our desk. Luckily nobody in my class had stinky feet!

“We also had to use hand sanitiser as soon as we went in and whenever we came in from outside. That was okay because I am used to doing that now at home too. We have to wash our hands all the time too to stop all the germs.

“Our teacher wore a mask when she was beside us, marking our work but not when she was standing at the front of the class. I am glad I don’t have to wear a mask because I don’t like them.

“Me and my friends were allowed to be near each other all the time and we were allowed to play at break and lunch outside together as normal which I am happy about as that is the best bit of the day. The only thing is we are not allowed balls just now so we can’t play football.

“There are arrows on the floor of the school to show us which ways to walk around because we can’t all walk in different directions as we might bump into each other. We usually have assembly every Wednesday but we can’t do that just now because that would mean there would be too many people in the gym hall at one time.

“At pick up time, my mum wasn’t allowed into the playground again so I had to walk to the gate. There was a teacher there to show me where my mum was so that I didn’t get lost.

“I loved my first day back and can’t wait to go back on Monday!”