Back in bloom as Aberdeen park returns to former glory

Improvements have been made to an Aberdeen park after it received grant funding.

Friends of Allan Park, which looks after Allan Park in Cults, used the funds received from the Aberdeen City Heritage Trust to rejuvenate areas of the site.

The group of volunteers repaired and repainted the faded lettering of the former fountain in the park, bringing it back to its former glory.

One of a number of parks groups in the city, they strive to look after the green space and keep it in great condition for visitors to enjoy.

Interpretation boards giving insight into the history of the park have also been created and installed, with the group’s activities supported by the City Heritage Trust and the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen.

Allan Park was gifted to the community by David Allan, to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

It is named after Mr Allan, who was an upholsterer and head of James Allan and Sons Furnishers, who lived in West Cults Lodge, overlooking the park.

He was also a dean of wrights and coopers, one of the Seven Incorporated Trades.

The Friends of Allan Park group was visited by the Lord Provost to mark their hard work.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, a director of Aberdeen City Heritage Trust, said: “We are very fortunate in Aberdeen to have many dedicated community groups that are interested in helping to maintain our parks and spaces.

“Allan Park is a lovely space and these new enhancements will be enjoyed by all its visitors.”

The park was originally laid around a hole formed in the ice age, which filled with water and was used for skating and curling. Now that area is a wetland.

Iain Clark, secretary of Friends of Allan Park, said the work on the park began with the memorial fountain, which is dedicated to David Allan.

He said: “We had had a grant from the Seven Incorporated Trades for the memorial. It had been vandalised and was in a bit of a state of disrepair.

“The company who did it, Robertson’s Granite, told us about the Aberdeen City Heritage Trust.

“I got in contact with them. We’d had the original project funded but we were in consultation and we thought it would be good to have interpretation boards.

“There’s always been a board there but there’s never been anything in it.”

The interpretation board holds information covering the history of the park, as well as the facilities that are included in it, and how long it will take to walk round the area.

It also has both current day and historical information showing Allan Park.

Iain said he hoped it would help people find out more about the site.

He added: “It gives people context, a lot of them probably don’t know much about it or how it came about.”