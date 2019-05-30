Baby saved from gas explosion at Aberdeen house

A baby has been saved from an Aberdeen house following a gas explosion.

Firefighters rushed out to the property on Sycamore Place in Ferryhill after the emergency services were alerted at 9.20pm yesterday.

Two appliances were sent from Aberdeen Central Fire Station to the scene.

Neighbours heard a loud bang and said a woman came out of the house, clearly in shock, and called out for someone to “help her baby”.

One resident said: “I heard a loud explosion and then a woman came out shouting about her baby. Apparently it was on the second floor and she couldn’t get to it. A man had to go into the house and bring the baby out.”

The woman who was in the building was understood to have been lying on the road before paramedics arrived with neighbours keeping her warm by putting covers over her.

Another neighbour, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: “She wasn’t hysterical, but she definitely was in shock.

“She was just trying to get help for her baby.

“The most important thing is that they’re both safe now.”

A 43-year-old woman was believed to have been taken to hospital as a result of the incident, with her injuries described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Firefighters made sure the scene was safe and the service is investigating the cause of the blast along with police. Crews disconnected the gas supply to the property.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “There was no fire at the property, so our units weren’t required to do much.”

Engineers from gas company SGN were also on scene from around 9.30pm to investigate.

Hannah Ambrose, a spokeswoman for SGN said: “We were called to Sycamore Place by the fire service just after 9.30pm last night.

“Our engineers carried out safety checks at the property and found no issues with our network.”

Two people were injured as a result of the incident and a Police Scotland spokesman said one of the casualties was taken to hospital.

Both casualties had escaped the home before emergency services arrived.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.31pm yesterday to attend an incident on Sycamore Place, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched an ambulance and a paramedic response unit and conveyed a female patient to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances.

He added: “We received a call from the fire service at 9.23pm to attend a property on Sycamore Place following a gas explosion.

“Our involvement was to assist the fire service and engineers in their work, as they investigated the cause.

“We were there to secure the property, and to protect the scene until the structure was deemed safe.”

Police officers were still at the scene of the incident this morning.

The doors and windows of the property were open.

There appeared to have been damage inside the building with a wall radiator left sitting near the front door of the city home.