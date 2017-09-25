Baby rabbits found under lorry in North-east

Six baby rabbits are being cared for a North-east animal shelter.

The bunnies were discovered by a member of the public under a lorry near Fraserburgh and are now being cared for at the New Arc in Ellon.

New Arc trustee Keith Marley said it was unusual to find rabbit babies at this time of year.

He said: “The baby season is normally over earlier in the year and it looks like these are a cross between domestic rabbits and wild.

“As we are near October, these little guys would have had a remote chance of surviving in the wild as they would have behaved different from wild rabbits.

“We are currently caring for them and incubating them as they were all dehydrated, cold and a couple of them had scratches on them.

“We can’t thank the member of the public who found them enough and for making us aware of this.

“They could be looking to get them homed in the next few weeks but it is earlier days

yet.