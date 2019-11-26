Baby otter rescued after being found on north-east street

A baby otter has been rescued after being found walking down a north-east street.

The young mammal was spotted wandering along a road in Inverurie on Monday morning and was picked up by a member of the public.

Scottish SPCA officials believe the pup was separated from his mother by flooding.

He is now under the care of the animal welfare charity at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Scottish SPCA inspector Amanda Watson said: “A brave member of the public picked up a male otter early on Monday morning.

“He was found on a busy street in Inverurie, quite near the river. We suspect mother and pup were separated by flooding.

“He was taken to a local vet who contacted us. We picked him up around 10am.

“The pup is now in the care of our National Wildlife Rescue Centre. He will stay with us until he is a year old as that’s how long otters stay with their mothers in the wild.

“It was the most adorable encounter I’ve had on a Monday morning in a long time.”