Baby Jesus returns to Aberdeen nativity scene after vandalism

The baby Jesus has returned to Aberdeen’s nativity display.

A new statue has been placed in the scene at St Nicholas Kirk after the original was smashed earlier this week.

Overnight between Monday and Tuesday, vandals broke into the display in the graveyard, with two wise men knocked over and the baby Jesus broken and dumped.

Police Scotland said two teenage boys, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, have been charged in connection with the vandalism.

A service to bless the scene took place on Monday, just hours before the vandal attack, with children from a number of city schools taking part in the event.