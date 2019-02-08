‘I remember seeing my baby fall and screaming’ – Aberdeen mum asks for apology from crash driver

An Aberdeen mum hit by a car has said she bears no grudge against the driver – but would like her to say “sorry”.

Emma Brown was out with her baby Grace, then 14 months, when Shelley Crombie hit her with her car – and drove off, before handing herself into police two hours later.

The pram fell over as a result of the collision but Grace did not sustain an injury.

Miss Brown, 35, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for back injuries and had to miss four weeks of work at a fish and chip shop due to the pain.

Crombie had admitted a charge of careless driving where she collided with Miss Brown, causing her to be injured, as well as failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

She was banned from driving for nine months and fined £600 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Miss Brown spoke about how the ordeal, on May 15 last year, near Burger King at Queen’s Links Leisure Park, Aberdeen, had impacted on her life.

Miss Brown, who was in court for the sentencing hearing, told the Evening Express: “First and foremost I was just glad Grace was unhurt – my health came second to hers.

“Even after all these months I am very hesitant about taking Grace out. For a long time afterwards, I wouldn’t take her out in the car on my own and now I make sure I reverse park and take as many precautions as possible to keep Grace safe. I have had to have counselling because of what happened. The first set of physio helped but I had to have more afterwards.

“I have had so much support from my family and friends. They have been great.”

On the day of the crash, Miss Brown had been out with Grace and other relatives and they were just getting out of their car near Burger King at Queen’s Links.

Miss Brown, of Stoneywood, said: “I just remember being hit by the car, falling to the ground and seeing Grace fall and screaming.

“I was in pain, and I heard the car’s tyres screech as it left.”

In court, Crombie’s defence agent Gregor Kelly said she drove off because she struggles to deal with confrontation.

Miss Brown said: “We couldn’t believe that she drove off. We wouldn’t have been confrontational with her – but her leaving added to the stress of the situation.

“You would think she would want to check that Grace was okay.”

The court heard how Crombie depends on her car for her work as a housing sales consultant and would lose her job without it.

However, Sheriff Graham Buchanan rejected Mr Kelly’s request to let her keep her licence as he was “not at all impressed” by her reason for leaving the scene of the crash.

Miss Brown said: “It was the right decision, though I would have liked the driving disqualification to have been for longer.

“I am pleased the court process is over. It will mean we can move on with our lives now,” added Miss Brown, who is expecting her second child in April.

The court heard how Crombie had expressed “remorse and regret” for her actions.

Miss Brown said: “My view is that it was an accident. Accidents happen and I don’t hold any grudges against the driver.

“I know there was no malice, and I do sympathise the driver has had personal problems, but it would have been nice for her to apologise face to face.”