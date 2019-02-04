Baby Cruz is new north-east maternity unit’s first arrival

The parents of the first baby born at the north-east’s newest maternity unit were not aware it had even opened until the tot was on his way.

Jonny and Yolanda Smith from Newmachar welcomed the newest addition to their family at the Inverurie Health and Care Hub.

Yolanda said she had a great experience at the centre welcoming baby boy Cruz, who weighed in at 7lbs 8oz.

The 30-year-old, who works in customs and logistics at a north-east oil firm, said she would highly recommend Inverurie to expectant mothers.

She said: “We didn’t even know that Inverurie was actually an option.

“I phoned Aberdeen maternity unit on Thursday morning to let them know to expect us in at some point that day.

“With the weather being so awful, I was worried that I was possibly going to leave it too long to get there on time.

“It wasn’t until the lady asked us whether we knew that Inverurie was open and that it was closer and if we were happy to go there we could.

“It was the first we had heard of it.”

The £14.7 million Inverurie centre has two labour and birth rooms, with pools for water births available.

Midwifery services have been gradually added, culminating in the community maternity unit being opened last Monday.

Yolanda, also mother to daughter, Aaliyah, four, said she was delighted with the care they received from staff, adding: “The hospital is really lovely.

“It was so nice and clean, the staff were really excited to see us because they have obviously been waiting a while for someone to come in.

“We were completely spoilt by staff, they were brilliant.

“There were two staff with us the whole time from when we got there until he was born.

“They were really calming.”

NHS Grampian said on a post on social media: “Huge congratulations to the Smith family from Newmachar, who welcomed beautiful baby boy Cruz.

“Weighing in at 7lb 8oz, he is the first baby to be born at Inverurie Community Midwives Unit.

“Well done to all the team at Inverurie and our very best wishes to the family.”