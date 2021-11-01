News / Local B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont closed by police By Lauren Taylor 01/11/2021, 1:51 pm Updated: 01/11/2021, 1:58 pm The road near Aardvark has been closed following an accident. A section of the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmonth has been closed by police. The road near Aardvark Clear Mine ltd has been closed following an accident. It is understood emergency services are currently on the scene. The police have been contacted for more information. More as we get it. For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE