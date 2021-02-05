Show Links
Axe and knife recovered after officers raid property in Aberdeen city centre

by Callum Main
05/02/2021, 7:19 pm
An axe and a knife are among weapons recovered by police in Aberdeen following a raid.

Following reports from the community, officers carried out a search in the city centre and recovered a small quantity of drugs and weapons.

Pictures on social media shared by police today show some of the items recovered by police.

Inquiries are ongoing into the recovery.