Axe and knife recovered after officers raid property in Aberdeen city centre

An axe and a knife are among weapons recovered by police in Aberdeen following a raid.
Following reports from the community, officers carried out a search in the city centre and recovered a small quantity of drugs and weapons.
Pictures on social media shared by police today show some of the items recovered by police.
As a result of community concerns, officers from the #CityCentrePST executed a search warrant in the city centre & recovered a small quantity of drugs & weapons. Enquiries are ongoing. If you have info regarding drugs in your area, contact 101 or Crimestoppers online. pic.twitter.com/SPXMlHhE1b
— Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) February 5, 2021
Inquiries are ongoing into the recovery.
