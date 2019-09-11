AWPR widening home buyers’ search areas

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) has had a positive impact on the housing market across the north-east, according to a property consultancy.

Galbraith, which has an office in Aberdeen, released new quarterly figures which shows home buyers are widening their search both north and south of the city, to areas which are now easier to reach from the AWPR.

Properties based in towns close to the new road have received more interest, according to the firm, due to reduced commute times.

Hannah Christiansen, head of the estate agency’s team in Aberdeen, said: “Towns now receiving interest from home buyers include Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Edzell and Fettercairn, to the south of Aberdeen, and Balmedie and Ellon to the north, which are all particularly easier to commute from as a result of the AWPR.

“These areas are allowing buyers to secure a lot more house for their money and are proving popular with people keen to live outwith Aberdeen but only a short commute to the city for work, with the likes of Edzell now only being a 30-minute drive away.”

In Aberdeen, 9% more properties were brought to the market compared to the previous quarter, 75% more viewings were carried out and 88% more market appraisals made.

However, the firm said there has been a slight downturn in the market from out-of-area buyers due to Brexit.

Hannah added: “We have noticed a slight slowdown of the market particularly from out-of-area buyers who are slightly reluctant to commit until Brexit has been finalised.

“We didn’t witness any Brexit effect last year but leaving the EU is now a very real situation and with it brings a lot of uncertainty, whether it’s a no-deal Brexit or not.

“However, for anyone considering selling, particularly in towns showin g renewed interest, don’t be put off by Brexit as there is an active buyer market for all types of properties, assuming they are sensibly priced.”