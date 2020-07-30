AWPR slip road to close overnight during traffic light works

Part of a junction on the AWPR is to be closed temporarily this weekend while work to install traffic lights is carried out.

The work will see the northbound offslip at the South Kingswells junction shut overnight.

🚦Overnight closure on the N/B off slip at South Kingswells Junction for traffic signals installation, planned closures from 2200-0600 on 31 July and 1 Aug. Signed diversion will be in place. 🚦

@trafficscotland @PolScotRoadsNE @AberdeenTravel — Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) July 30, 2020

According to Aberdeen Roads Limited, who manage the bypass, the closure will be in place between 10pm and 6am on Friday and Saturday.

Diversions will be signposted.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The work is part of a £360,000 improvement project in the area to install traffic lights following complaints of tailbacks and numerous crashes at the junction.

The new lights will be installed at the roundabout and the two connected slips.

It is being funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council, with the ongoing maintenance costs being covered by Aberdeen City Council.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Safety is of paramount importance to us. We continue to advise motorists to adjust their driving to align with road conditions and always to approach any junction with care.”

Work had already started earlier this month for the site, with one of the lanes on the A944 at the AWPR South Kingswells junction shut until August 7 at 5pm.