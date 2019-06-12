Wednesday, June 12th 2019 Show Links
AWPR slip road shut after lorry sheds load

by Callum Main
12/06/2019, 5:53 pm
A slip road on the Aberdeen bypass has been closed this evening after a lorry shed its load.

Police Scotland confirmed the slip road, at the junction between the A92 and A90 southbound, near Stonehaven, has been shut.

It’s understood officers are hoping to reopen the road soon.

Until then there is a diversion in place through Stonehaven.

 

