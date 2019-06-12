AWPR slip road shut after lorry sheds load

A slip road on the Aberdeen bypass has been closed this evening after a lorry shed its load.

Police Scotland confirmed the slip road, at the junction between the A92 and A90 southbound, near Stonehaven, has been shut.

A90 AWPR slip road between A92 and A90 southbound is currently closed for a brief period as as an HGV has shed its load. Police are on scene and traffic is being diverted through Stonehaven. Hopefully the road will be re-opened soon. — ShireSouthPolice (@ShireSouthPol) June 12, 2019

It’s understood officers are hoping to reopen the road soon.

Until then there is a diversion in place through Stonehaven.