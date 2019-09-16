AWPR cost row could go to court

The firm behind the AWPR and Transport Scotland could go to court over a £250 million disagreement over increasing costs.

Aberdeen Roads Ltd (ARL), the consortium responsible for the construction of the 36-mile city bypass, has said the initial price of the £745m project is no longer accurate.

Its members, Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty, have lodged a compensation claim stating the true bill for the work over 30 years has spiralled to more than £1 billion.

The difference is thought to be due to a string of delays with construction, as well as when the third member of ARL Carillion collapsed last January and the remaining two firms took on its commitments.

Galliford Try CEO Graham Prothero said the claim would “be in the hundreds of millions”. He said they would rather negotiate with Transport Scotland but warned “we’re realists and it may have to go through the legal route”.

Transport Scotland said there is not “sufficient evidence” that ARL’s estimate is accurate and the cost of the development is still £745m.

Under the AWPR contract the two sides have until December to strike a deal, otherwise legal proceedings will be issued to bring the matter to a close.