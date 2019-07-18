AWPR contractor prepared for legal action if no agreement on extra costs

A contractor involved in the £745 million Aberdeen bypass has said it is pursuing a “significant claim” over the project costs.

Galliford Try has revealed negotiations about liability for extra costs are ongoing and it is prepared to pursue legal action against Transport Scotland if they don’t reach an agreement.

The body said it has yet to see “sufficient evidence” to substantiate the claim.

The bypass was hit by a number of delays, with bridge defects to the River Don crossing and disagreements between Transport Scotland and contractors over finance among the contributing factors.

Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty, together known as Aberdeen Roads Ltd (ARL), were the contractors involved in the project.

In a trading update, Galliford Try said: “The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route is complete and delivering economic benefits to the region and receiving a positive reaction from all stakeholders.

“The joint venture continues to negotiate on the significant claim with the client, while preparing to pursue this through formal dispute resolution should these talks not reach a satisfactory conclusion.”

Graham Prothero, chief executive of Galliford Try, added: “The group has continued to perform well, supported by good housing demand.”

Previously, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he would not “allow contractors to hold us over a barrel and put a gun to our head to extract more taxpayers’ money for a road they are already being paid for,” following questions about who would cover extra costs.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The cost of the project remains at £745m.

“While it is not appropriate to comment in detail on the contractor’s claim due to the commercially confidential nature of the discussions regarding it, we can confirm that, to date, Aberdeen Roads Limited has yet to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate its claim.”