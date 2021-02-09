AWPR at Stonehaven closed due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

Transport authorities have closed the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) due to “adverse weather conditions” and are advising drivers to use alternative roads.

Traffic Scotland confirmed it has closed the A90 between Stonehaven and Cleanhill due to heavy snowfall – with the A90 northbound from Stonehaven understood to be impassable to vehicles.

The travel information service said police are on the scene and told drivers to use other roads.

UPDATE❗️⌚️11:15#A90 AWPR now CLOSED ⛔️ both ways between Stonehaven and Cleanhill due to adverse weather. @ARL_AWPR and police are on scene@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/DhMAp4fFjM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 9, 2021

