AWPR at Stonehaven closed due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

by David McPhee
09/02/2021, 12:11 pm
AWPR has been closed at Stonehaven due to adverse weather conditions.

Transport authorities have closed the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) due to “adverse weather conditions” and are advising drivers to use alternative roads.

Traffic Scotland confirmed it has closed the A90 between Stonehaven and Cleanhill due to heavy snowfall – with the A90 northbound from Stonehaven understood to be impassable to vehicles.

The travel information service said police are on the scene and told drivers to use other roads.

More to follow…