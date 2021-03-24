Shoppers are fearing for the future of retail in Aberdeen after John Lewis announced it will not be reopening its Granite City store.

Non-essential shops have been closed since Scotland went into lockdown on Boxing Day. The large department store was expected to reopen along with the rest of the sector next month.

But today, bosses announced the Aberdeen shop is one of eight being proposed for closure.

After the news broke, shoppers took to social media to express their disappointment and fears for the High Street.

‘Sad day for Aberdeen’

Kelly Bruce said: “A taster of things to come unfortunately… What hope is there for the little shops if the big shops are not surviving?”

Caroline Ironside said: “Another devastating blow for retail in Aberdeen. Two huge voids between them and Debenhams now gone.”

Angie Petrie said: “We’ve lost the last real quality department store in the city centre. A sad day for Aberdeen, especially their staff.”

😢👀John Lewis closing in #Aberdeen? This is disastrous. @JohnLewisRetail PLEASE don’t do this. We’re all returning to our city centres soon. To shop, to eat, to work, to spend money. Online is not the same. Terrible news.😢👀 pic.twitter.com/gqpoUgN3Fl — Martin Findlay (@martingfindlay) March 24, 2021

People also expressed their support for the staff working there.

Carol Davidson said: “Absolutely gutted, what a great store it was and such lovely helpful staff. What a sad day for Aberdeen. There will be no decent shops left.”

Sarah Hutcheon said: “Really disappointed for all the staff. A great store with lots of friendly helpful faces. Such a shame for the city.”

The John Lewis store has been part of Aberdeen’s fabric since 1989.

Many people shared memories of going to the department store as children with their parents.

Nat J Smith said: “I have so many memories of my mum shopping in here with us as kids. Another iconic part of the city gone. I really hope city’s can reinvent themselves to fill these big voids of empty shop units.”