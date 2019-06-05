Awards to honour north-east community’s young volunteers

Nominations are being sought for an award honouring young volunteers in a north-east community.

Banchory Community Council has opened this year’s Keith White Award, open to volunteers under the age of 25.

This year it will be split into two categories – under-16s and 16-25. Both winners will receive a trophy and £100.

The community council said in a statement: “Keith White was a member of both Banchory Community Council and Banchory Lions, and was actively involved in youth volunteer work. After his death, this legacy continued with an award in his name.

“Since the Banchory Lions disbanded, the community council decided to continue the award as an annual event to celebrate and recognise the huge contribution youth volunteers make to our village.”

To enter, email banchorycommunity@hotmail.com