Awards nod for Aberdeen City Council co-leader

One of the co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council has been nominated for a national award.

Douglas Lumsden is in the running for the Leader of the Year award, in the 2019 Councillor Awards.

The Scottish Conservative group leader, who was first elected to the council in May 2017, has seen major developments take shape during his time in elected office, including the new P&J Live exhibition and conference facility.

Meanwhile, his party colleague John Wheeler, who heads up the education committee, has been shortlisted in the Champion for Education award.

Aberdeenshire SNP councillor Glen Reid, who represents East Garioch, is also up for Rural Community Champion.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges and announced at this year’s ceremony which takes place on Thursday November 28 at Edinburgh City Chambers.