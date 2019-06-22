Awards given to north-east journalists

Three young DC Thomson Media journalists have won coveted awards.

Evening Express journalist Karla Sinclair, and sub-editors Connell Angus and Rebecca Baird, impressed the Print Futures judges with their written entries and interviews, with each outlining their ambitions for a career in newspapers.

The trio, who work on DC Thomson newspapers The Courier, P&J, Evening Telegraph and Evening Express, will travel to London next month where their awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony in the House of Lords.

Each will also be awarded a prize of up to £1,500 to help develop their roles and take the next steps in their careers.

Print Futures, run by the Printing Charity, allows apprentices, graduates and interns to fund further training, professional accreditation and equipment to help develop their workplace skills.