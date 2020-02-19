Awards for north-east hotel workers

Three employees at a north-east hotel have been awarded a Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland scholarship.

William Inglis, Sabine Sukevica and Madeline Evison of Thainstone House Hotel were given the accolade at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

The scholarship encourages the development of people working or studying in the hospitality sector.

GM William was awarded a scholarship in executive leadership, hotel administrator Sabine was given one for understanding revenue and Madeline, food and beverage team leader, for customer experience.