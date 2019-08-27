Awards ceremony shines light on north-east town

An awards ceremony has celebrated the best a north-east town has to offer.

The Pride of Inverurie awards returned for a third year and eight awards were handed out – including a lifetime achievement award for a bakery boss.

Run by the Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) and the Inverurie Events Committee, this year 300 applications were received.

The initiative was created to give the people of Inverurie a chance to shine a light on the wealth of talent in their home town by nominating their peers for a range of awards, including best in business and community champion.

A black-tie awards bash was held at Inverurie Town Hall on Friday.

Derek Ritchie, manager of Inverurie BID, who also sits on the events committee, said: “It’s fantastic to see the whole town come together to honour the winners.

“Every one of them deserves all the praise they get for their amazing contributions on behalf of Inverurie.”

The top three finalists were announced before the event, excluding a special award which saw George Ross, of JG Ross, recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

The bakery boss was given the accolade for his contribution to the Inverurie community, business and Rotary Club.

Meanwhile, Paul Davidson was given the young achiever award, having amassed 500 hours of voluntary work with the AFC Community Trust.

He has also helped Syrian refugees settle into Inverurie and delivered a 12-week healthy lifestyle programme through football at Kelland’s Primary School.

Ron Reid was named unsung hero of the community for his role as chairman of Inverurie Community Council and for setting up and dismantling the monthly farmers’ market.

Lynne Naysmith was given the community champion award and was also a finalist in the unsung hero category.

Lynn, a Garioch Sports Centre coach, was rewarded for her fundraising efforts and for the work she does in the community for the disabled and additional support needs groups.

Stuart McWatt Jr was called a role model for the town in his nomination for the sports personality award, having represented GB at major judo events.

Sylvia Beaton was named businessperson of the year for her role at The Works Coffee shop.

The excellence in service award went to Fiona Clegg at Playtown.

Her nomination said Fiona always provides a warm welcome to customers at the play centre and she goes the extra mile to help parents and children.

Fly Cup Catering was recognised in the dedication to developing our future category for the work it does to support adults with learning disabilities.