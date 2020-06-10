Awards ceremony recognising Aberdeen ‘unsung heroes’ postponed

A popular awards ceremony organised to celebrate the most inspiring people in an Aberdeen community has been postponed, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The Margaret E Morrison Spirit of the Community awards were due to be handed out at a ceremony in Inchgarth Community Centre on June 26.

The prizes recognise the “unsung heroes who give their time selflessly” in Garthdee.

It is hoped that the nominees will be honoured at a ceremony later this year, but if the phases of lockdown continue to restrict large gatherings, it may be delayed until early 2021.

This year’s Spirit of the Community Awards were intended as a comeback after they took a break to mark their 10 year anniversary in 2019.

Nominations for the awards are still open.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: