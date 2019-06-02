Awards all round for north-east Boys’ Brigade groups

More than 20 youngsters in north-east Boys’ Brigade companies have been rewarded for their hard work and dedication.

The youngsters from eight companies including Ellon, Westhill, Inverurie and Aberdeen have been recognised with the President’s Badge and Queen’s Badge.

The accolades are given out to those who carry out a significant amount of voluntary community work.

A special ceremony was held at the group’s headquarters on Crimon Place in Aberdeen yesterday, to hand out the awards. The President’s Badge is given out during year four, with the Queen’s Badge the highest honour that can be presented.

Eight youngsters were given the Queen’s badge, with 18 receiving the President’s Badge.

Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust founder and chief executive Ally Prockter attended the service last night to present the awards, pictured above. Iain Hamilton, training co-ordinator at the Boys’ Brigade, said: “It’s really good. The kids have put in a lot of work to get these awards.

“It is fantastic they have achieved them and we are able to recognise them for all they have done.

“We had invited Ally along and it is great to have the Community Trust involved.”