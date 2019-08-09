Award for north-east rescue horse Tinto

A rescue horse who was cared for by a north-east charity has been crowned rehomed horse of the year.

Tinto, or Il Tintoretto as he is formally known, came into World Horse Welfare’s care in 2005 with a group of horses who were not receiving the care they needed from their owner.

The horse was rescued by the charity’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aboyne before he was ready to be rehomed.

Together he and his rehomer Fiona Bell have embarked on show jumping, cross-country and dressage, with regular trips to Scotland’s beaches for rides.

His owner also said Tinto gave her comfort during a very serious illness, leading to him being crowned Rehomed Horse of the Year by judge DJ Sara Cox.

She said: “Tinto’s experience really sums up how special and rewarding it can be to re-home a World Horse Welfare Horse.

“Tinto has found a loving home and in return has given so much back to his rehomer over the years, from competing at shows to being there for her as she battled illness.”