Award for north-east council roads boss

A north-east council officer has been given a prestigious award in recognition of his contribution to the roads and transport sector.

David Armitage, Aberdeenshire Council’s roads policy and asset manager, was given the 2019 Achievement Award at a recent Society of Chief Officers for Transportation in Scotland conference in Pitlochry.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The award recognises the “exceptional role he has played within the roads and transport sector on behalf of the society and the public sector at a Scottish and UK level”.

Head of transportation Ewan Wallace said Mr Armitage is an example of the “dedicated, knowledgeable people who make people’s lives better every day”.

He said: “With an encyclopedic knowledge, attention to detail of the highest order and high ethical standards, David has been an exceptional guardian of what we do to support public life as a council.”