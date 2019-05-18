Saturday, May 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Award for Aberdeen art school graduate

by Reporter
18/05/2019, 1:58 pm Updated: 18/05/2019, 1:59 pm
Gray's School of Art
Gray's School of Art
Send us a story

AN ABERDEEN art graduate has been named Scotland’s Young Product Designer of the Year.

Scott Crawford, 24, who graduated from Gray’s School of Art last year, won the award in a competition run by the Scottish Design Exchange (SDX).

The 24-year-old, who studied ceramics at the Garthdee campus, beat dozens of young artists.

Scott, who works from a workshop in Glasgow, will receive £1,000 prize money as well as free sales space on the SDX website and in its stores for one year.

He said: “There are so many fantastic young designers in Scotland and to win this award is like a dream come true.

“I know how tough the competition will have been and I can’t thank the judges and the SDX enough for giving me this honour.”

Competition judge Mike Stevenson, chairman of the SDX, said: “I can see Scott’s products becoming must-haves in many Scottish homes.”

Breaking