Aberdeen man given prestigious award for life-saving work

An Aberdeen healthcare scientist has scooped a national award for his work providing hospitals across Ghana with life-saving defibrillators.

Julius Donkor, senior cardiac physiologist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, was awarded the Global Citizenship Award at the annual Scottish Health Awards in Edinburgh in recognition of his work overseas.

Speaking of his win, Julius paid tribute to the team around him, praising his hospital colleagues and the Church of Christ on George Street for providing vital support to the project.

The 44-year-old added: “Everyone is really chuffed and people say it’s a really worthy prize.

“It’s a team effort. I’m the face of it but there are a lot of people on the scene.

“My team really helped to support it and my church funded the whole thing, including the transportation of equipment.”

As part of the project, which has been described as “unprecedented in its scale”, more than 100 defibrillators were sent to the west African nation.

The effects are already being felt through the lives that have been saved and the equipment is being used “all the time”, according to the healthcare scientist.

Julius also raised money through his local church to buy the gel, pads and connector cables needed to operate the machines, knowing that hospitals in Ghana may not be able to afford such necessary accessories.

The old defibrillators were provided by NHS Grampian and have been replaced with more modern versions in the north-east, saving the health board cash because it does not have to dispose of them.

Organisers of the ceremony say the award recognises the dedication and commitment of someone who, as well as delivering care through his day job, is also passionate and committed to contributing to global health and social care work in low and middle income countries.

Julius, who was born in Ghana but has lived in Aberdeen since coming to the city to study when he was 19, has plans to develop the scheme further and intends to take a team from Aberdeen over in the summer to help with delivering training.

He recently returned from a trip to Ghana where he met the doctors and nurses he had trained earlier in the year.

Julius said: “It’s good to get feedback. When I went back, some of the people that had been to the basic training in May came along and recognised me. They were saying ‘we have been using the defibs for treating people’.”