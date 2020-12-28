Average property prices in north-east fall in 2020

The average house price in Aberdeen has dropped by more than £2,500 in the last year, according to a major lender.

A report by Bank of Scotland shows that the average cost of a home in the Granite City in 2019 was £203,571 but fell to £200,810 in 2020.

The average house price in Inverurie also dropped from 2019 with the 2020 figure sitting at £231,168 compared to £238,003 the previous year.

Bank of Scotland has said Aberdeen has experienced the fifth biggest drop in Scotland with Inverurie third.

Only Livingston and Motherwell registered bigger falls this year.

The biggest increase in average house prices was in Ayr where average property price in 2019 went from £154,145 to £177,984 in 2020.

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Like many things about 2020, it would have been hard to predict where we’d see the biggest changes in average house prices in Scotland.

“While it’s great news for sellers in Ayr and Dumfries with the biggest jumps in average house prices, it also looks promising for potential buyers in Livingston, Motherwell and Paisley – where a dip in prices could mean a better deal for house hunters in these areas.

“In Scotland’s biggest cities, we’ve seen prices cool slightly up north in Aberdeen in contrast to Inverness.

“Although both ends of the M8 have seen an increase, average house prices in Edinburgh have increased around three times as much as in Glasgow, with homes in the capital adding around £15,000 in value this year compared to almost £4,000 in the west.”