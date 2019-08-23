Avengers Endgame effects expert to draw crowds at Granite City Comic Con

A visual effects supervisor who worked on Avengers Endgame will be among the panel at the north-east’s biggest comic book convention.

The Granite City Comic Con (GCCC) will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Saturday, for its fifth annual event, with thousands expected to don their favourite superhero costumes.

Last year more than 3,000 fans visited the event at Pittodrie Stadium.

The line-up for this year’s convention at the Springfield Road hotel has been announced, with a series of panels and demonstrations planned.

A question and answer session with legendary artist Ian Kennedy, looking at the art of comics, will kick off the main stage.

He will be joined by comic artist and writer Emma Vieceli with comedian Des O’Gorman hosting the first of a two-part panel.

Visual effects supervisor Dan Snape will also take part in a panel at the Granite City event.

He has worked on a number of huge blockbuster movies in his 12-year career including as visual effects supervisor on Avengers Endgame and Infinity War.

Dan has also worked on films such as Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, The Dark Knight and Skyfall.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Convention organiser Chris Robertson said: “We’re really happy to be back at the Hilton for our fifth year of GCCC, and looking forward to a great day of geeky entertainment.

“A big thank you to the fans who have supported us over the last five years.”

Last year the event saw appearances by Star Wars actor Sandeep Mohan – who played a First Order Trooper in The Force Awakens and Rogue One – and celebrated prop maker and set decorator Bill Hargreaves, who worked on The Empire Strikes Back.

A popular attraction was the iconic Iron Throne from the smash-hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones and a special appearance from the eighth Doctor Who, Paul McGann.

At this year’s event there will also be interactive printmaking stalls from Peacock Visual Arts.

As well as Q&A sessions, there will also be a cosplay central where people can showcase their outfits, a demo room with foam challenges and a dungeons and dragons masterclass, writing panel and character workshop.

Other features on the day include the Back to the Future Delorean car, Locked Door Escape Games and the GCCC family zone for youngsters, which will see the return of the popular cape-making kids workshop.

Advance tickets are available online from http://gccc2019.brownpapertickets.com or can be bought in person from Plan 9 on Rosemount Viaduct.

There will also be a number of tickets available on the door.