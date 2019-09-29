Autumn season schedule for popular north-east transport museum revealed

A north-east museum has planned an action-packed schedule for the autumn season.

Several events are scheduled to take place next month at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, which is aimed to keep children entertained throughout the October holidays.

On October 6 Full Steam Ahead, an event dedicated to steam engines, will take place between 1pm and 3pm. Rides on steam cars, lorries and traction engines will be offered.

Land Rover Rides are also scheduled to take place on October 16 from 1pm to 3pm, which offers members of the public the chance to see both modern and older 4×4 vehicles.

Finally, a Halloween Special is to be held on October 25 where the museum will be transformed into a supernatural world with activities for young children throughout the building, which will also take place from 1pm to 3pm.