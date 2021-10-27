News / Local Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor confirms millions for new Aberdeen market development By Alastair Gossip 27/10/2021, 1:19 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 2:27 pm A concept image from Aberdeen City Council of the near-£75m market in Union Street. Millions of pounds has been promised to Aberdeen to help pay for a new market development on Union Street. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the Granite City was successful in its bid for £20m from the UK levelling up fund in his budget. Confidential documents seen by Aberdeen Journals priced the new development – to be built on the site of the former British Home Stores unit and dilapidated indoor market – at nearly £75m. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe