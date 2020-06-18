Autistic Pride Aberdeen goes online for third annual event

The organisers of Autistic Pride Aberdeen are joining with other organisers around the planet to deliver their third annual event entirely online.

Hosted over Facebook by the Autistic Pride Alliance, the stream will include autistic speakers including Marion McLaughlin from the One Stop Shop Aberdeen and Triple A’s, Aileen Paterson from the Scottish Women’s Autism Network (SWAN) and Guest Speaker Chris Bonnello from Autistic Not Weird.

Autistic Pride Aberdeen will be streamed live on Saturday June 20 from 11am-12pm. For further details visit www.facebook.com/events/592194808077494/