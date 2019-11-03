Author to give talk on ‘rebel’ book at Aberdeen store

A talk about a new book celebrating brave Scottish women is to take place in Aberdeen next month.

Author Mari Kidd will be at Waterstones in the Bon Accord Shopping Centre on November 15.

She will be discussing her new book, Warriors and Witches and Damn Rebel B******, which explores the roles of Scottish women in history who have broken rules.

One of the women mentioned in the book is Jane Haining, who lived in Glasgow but died in Auschwitz after becoming a missionary during the Second World War.

Another woman featured in the book is Winifred Herbert, who managed to free her husband from prison after he joined the Jacobite Rising in 1715.

The talk will start at 6.30pm. To book tickets go to bit.ly/2BD8dDp.