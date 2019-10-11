Author to discuss Aberdeen’s industrial heritage

A Scottish author is set to discuss Aberdeen’s industrial heritage.

Based on his book Scotland’s Lost Industries, Michael Meighan will give a talk in the city about how Scotland grew to have a major place in furnishing.

It will also focus on how Aberdeen contributed to the building of the great merchant fleet of Scottish-built ships which helped deliver them.

Michael, who is from Glasgow, said: “From the days of whaling to today’s oil industry, Aberdeen has always had a vital place in keeping the wheels of industry turning and keeping the country fed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Having lived and worked in Aberdeen, I am delighted to be back to tell the story of Scotland’s industrial heritage and how Aberdeen has played its part in it.

“I am looking towards it immensely.”

Meighan’s novels highlight the differences in Glasgow and Edinburgh and include novels such as Glasgow: Glasgow Smells and Glasgow Central Station Through Time.

The event will take place at the Central Library next Wednesday from 6.30-7.30pm.

Booking is essential for this free event by calling on 01224 652500.