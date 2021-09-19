Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Author Stephen King represents Buckie Thistle during Bloody Scotland festival

By Ross Hempseed
19/09/2021, 3:46 pm Updated: 19/09/2021, 4:12 pm
Stephen King's association with Buckie Thistle has grown. Photo: Buckie Thistle
Legendary horror author, Stephen King, showed support for his favourite Highland League team when he appeared as part of a talk during the Bloody Scotland Festival.

The American writer, known for iconic novels such as Carrie and The Shining, left fans of Buckie Thistle delighted when he wore a shirt with the clubs recognisable colours.

Mr King previously name checked the Moray club in his book, If It Bleeds, which was released in 2020.

This among the 63 books that the author has published throughout his career which have sold a collective 350 million copies.

Fans of the clubs were left both overjoyed and bemused at having such an unlikely fan in their midst.

He has now cemented his support for the club by appearing via video call at the Bloody Scotland festival.

The Bloody Scotland festival established itself as the leading Scottish International Crime Writing Festival in 2012.

Based in Stirling, the event bring together hundreds of crime writers new and established to the forefront of the Scottish literary scene.