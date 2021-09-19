Author Stephen King represents Buckie Thistle during Bloody Scotland festival

Legendary horror author, Stephen King, showed support for his favourite Highland League team when he appeared as part of a talk during the Bloody Scotland Festival.

The American writer, known for iconic novels such as Carrie and The Shining, left fans of Buckie Thistle delighted when he wore a shirt with the clubs recognisable colours.

Mr King previously name checked the Moray club in his book, If It Bleeds, which was released in 2020.

This among the 63 books that the author has published throughout his career which have sold a collective 350 million copies.

Fans of the clubs were left both overjoyed and bemused at having such an unlikely fan in their midst.

He has now cemented his support for the club by appearing via video call at the Bloody Scotland festival.

The Bloody Scotland festival established itself as the leading Scottish International Crime Writing Festival in 2012.

Based in Stirling, the event bring together hundreds of crime writers new and established to the forefront of the Scottish literary scene.