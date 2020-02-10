Author of praised children’s book to read to Aberdeen school

A children’s author is to visit an Aberdeen school to talk to youngsters about mental health.

Writer Chris Duke will be welcomed into Seaton Primary School on Tuesday to read Lucy’s Blue Day to pupils.

The book, which aims to help children to understand their emotions, has been praised by Stephen Fry and Lorraine Kelly.

It tells the story of Lucy, whose hair changes colour to match how she is feeling.

Chris, of Forfar, was inspired to write the book after struggling with his own mental health.

The 36-year-old dad of three said: “This whole past year has been a complete whirlwind.

“I’ve been doing talks with primary schools all over the country from the top end of Aberdeen to way down in Somerset – it’s been amazing. When I go into schools I stress that no matter what you feel it is absolutely OK.”

He added: “When I was little you weren’t encouraged to talk about your feelings.

“You weren’t encouraged to open up, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I certainly think if I was able or encouraged to open up when I was younger, I certainly wouldn’t have had the issues that I had later in my life.”

The book was made possible thanks to funding from Laurencekirk lottery winners Fred and Lesley Higgins, who won £158 million in 2018.

Chris has visited Mill O’ Forest School and Nursery in Stonehaven, and Lochside Primary in Montrose.

He said: “In Lochside they have a few additional needs students who wouldn’t normally sit through an assembly or something like that, but every single one of them stayed, and they all listened, and they were all engrossed in the entire story.

Holly, 5, a P1 pupil at Seaton Primary, said: “I like the story. I liked when her hair changed colour. I’d like to have purple hair because that means ‘excited’.”

Braedon, 8, a P4 pupil at Seaton Primary said: “His message is that any kind of feeling is fine – being happy is fine, being sad is fine, but sometimes when you are sad it isn’t really fine, it can be a problem, but it really is fine!”