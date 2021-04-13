The Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm community fund has opened for applications.

Applications to the fund can be made from groups and projects which benefit the

communities living in Arbuthnott, Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar, Mearns

and the Stonehaven and district areas.

The Fern Community Fund, the energy company which maintains the Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm fund, will have £12, 523 a year available to support local community projects during the 25-year lifetime of the wind farm.

The fund is open for applications from 1 April 2021 until 30 June 2021.

A panel made up of representatives from the community council areas along with a representative from Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP) will then meet to consider applications.

Application forms and guidelines can be found by visiting www.kdp.scot, phoning 07903 156864 or emailing windfarms@kdp.scot