Auditions for hit talent show The Voice to be held in Aberdeen

Auditions for talent show The Voice UK are to be held in Aberdeen.

Organisers Elite Promotions are on the hunt for solo artists, duos and trios to impress producers and win a slot on the broadcast show.

The show features a panel of four celebrity judges, which recently included Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones.

Previous judges include Jessie J, Boy George and Jennifer Hudson.

All the North East talent out there, here is your chance! Posted by Elite Promotions on Monday, 17 February 2020

The show’s format sees hopefuls attempting to win over judges and make them spin in their seats. When the judges have chosen you, you will then move on to the next stage.

For the first step into the competition, north-east residents are being asked to go along to Cafe Drummond on Belmont Street and sing their hearts out on Monday February 24 from 8pm.

Auditions will be on a first come, first served basis and backing tracks or instruments should be provided by the singers.

Entrants must be over the age of 16 by October 1 2020, and under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

