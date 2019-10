Auditions for the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent will be held in Aberdeen next month.

Scouts for the popular show will be at the Music Hall on Saturday November 2.

The open auditions are being held between 10.30am and 4pm.

Under-18s must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.

Anyone who can’t make the auditions can apply online at ITV.com/Talent

Acts getting through the audition stage could face judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.