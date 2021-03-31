North-east care home slammed for Covid-19 care standards

A north-east care home has been given a matter of days to improve standards by a watchdog.
The Care Inspectorate visited Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon on March 12 and rated the standard of its Covid-19 care and support as weak on their six-point scale.
According to the body, 55 people were living in the home at the time of their inspection with the service being provided by Daviot Care Limited.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe