North-east care home slammed for Covid-19 care standards

A north-east care home has been given a matter of days to improve standards by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate visited Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon on March 12 and rated the standard of its Covid-19 care and support as weak on their six-point scale.

According to the body, 55 people were living in the home at the time of their inspection with the service being provided by Daviot Care Limited.