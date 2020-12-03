North-east care home fails to meet watchdog’s recommendations

A north-east care home has failed to make some of the improvements ordered after a follow-up inspection by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate originally graded the Covid-19 care at Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon as adequate following a visit on October 15.

It is a purpose-built facility with a maximum capacity of 71 elderly people and there were 65 at the time of the inspection.

Care home bosses were ordered to make sure that were “sufficient” numbers of staff were on duty and that sure personal protective equipment (PPE) is kept in a safe place.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced follow up visit to Auchtercrag on November 18 and they have issued their findings in a new report.

It said that the allocation of staff at the facility was based on numbers rather than experience which lead to an “imbalance” in the home.

The report also said it caused problems for residents during meal times and they were issues in another part of the home due to staffing.

It said: “The lunchtime experience for four people downstairs was not positive. At one point two staff had gone for their break, leaving two staff to support residents with their meal.

“As a result four people sat unsupported with their meal for a considerable time. As a result their meals were cold and unappetising.

“The smaller unit had two members of staff on duty. When one member of staff went on break this left only one member of staff to care and support the people in that unit.

“This put people in that unit at increased risk due to some of them requiring two staff to assist them with their care and support needs and some people having a history of distress behaviour.

“We continue to see poor outcomes and increased risk for some people as a result of staff numbers and staff availability.”

The Care Inspectorate said they were concerned about PPE at Auchtercrag despite seeing staff wash their hands and hand sanitiser being accessible to staff as a backup to hot water and soap.

The watchdog raised issues with some practices with PPE at the Ellon facility.

It said: “One toilet brush was used on the domestic trolley to clean all toilets in that area of the home. This increased the risk of cross contamination, putting people at risk.

“PPE storage had improved with gloves now remaining in boxes, however, the storage units were small and only one size of glove was available.

“Staff should have access to the size of glove that fits them. In one storage unit, we found wipes decanted from their packaging, this increased the risk of cross contamination.

“The PPE storage units were not included in the frequently touched cleaning schedule. This resulted in them being dusty and dirty. This increased the risk of cross infection.”

Auchtercrag Care Home is operated by Daviot Care Limited, which is part of the Meallmore Group.

A spokeswoman for Auchtercrag House said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents remain our highest priority. Staffing at Auchtercrag Care Home is reviewed on a continual basis and includes careful consideration of the needs of our residents, necessary skills and staffing numbers. Within this process, we have recently implemented additional staff hours and reviewed our appropriate staff deployment.

“Whilst we accept the Care Inspectorate officer’s assessment on the day of inspection, our reviews are undertaken regularly and each day is different, particularly in these unprecedented times.”