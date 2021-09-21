Attempted armed robbery in Aberdeen has police appealing for witnesses

Police are currently on the hunt for three men who attempted to rob a convenience stone in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened around 8pm on Monday, September 20, at the Gaitside Stores premises on Gaitside Drive.

Three men entered the store and demanded money with one man possessing a knife.

The suspects were described as young slim males wearing dark coloured clothing and face coverings. One of the men was in a grey coloured hooded jumper and black trousers.

The men left the store empty-handed, travelling on foot in the direction of Inchbrae Terrace, Aberdeen.

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Douglas said: “The men’s demands were refused by a staff member who managed to get them to leave the store.

“Officers carried out a thorough search of the area and we are seeking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“We believe at least one of the men spoke with a local accent and we’d ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour around the Garthdee area on Monday to report this to officers so that we can investigate.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3428 of 20 September. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers.