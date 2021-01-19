Attacks on teachers among reasons for north-east school exclusions

Hundreds of pupils across the north-east have been excluded from schools over the past year.

Threats and physical assaults on teachers have been listed as some of the reasons for pupils being excluded.

In Aberdeenshire, there was 617 recorded incidents leading to exclusions, and 440 pupils excluded in 2019/20, compared to 911 incidents and 585 exclusions in 2018/19.

The total number of circumstances does not equal the total number of excluded pupils as there may have been more than one reason for exclusion.

According to data obtained through a freedom of information request, there were 180 exclusion incidents of verbal abuse of staff – the highest out of all reasons for exclusion. A further 140 incidences recorded were for physical assault with no weapon against a pupil, and 134 cases included general or persistent disobedience.

However, verbal abuse was not the only attack against staff members.

There were two threats to personal property against staff, 12 threats of physical violence with no weapon against staff, six threats of physical violence using a weapon or improvised weapon against teachers, 45 physical assaults with no weapon, and one physical assault with a weapon.

Similar incidents were also carried out by pupils towards their peers.

In 2019/20, Fraserburgh Academy saw 54 pupils excluded, while there was 42 at Peterhead Academy, 35 at Meldrum Academy and Ellon Academy and 26 at Turriff Academy.

Head of education at Aberdeenshire Council Vincent Docherty said: “Our schools work closely with staff and pupils to resolve any issues at the earliest opportunity and the vast majority of our pupils are well behaved.

“Exclusions are never taken lightly, but in some cases are necessary to allow schools to investigate or address a matter.”

In Aberdeen, figures provided by the local authority were suppressed where there was under five exclusions, in order to protect pupil identity.

However, in 2020, there was 11 recorded exclusions at Bucksburn Academy, six at Dyce Academy, eight at Harlaw Academy, 20 at Hazlehead Academy, 47 at Lochside Academy, 23 at Northfield Academy.

There were also seven at Seaton Primary School and 29 at St Machar Academy.

There was also 129 incidences leading to exclusions – however there could be multiple reasons leading a pupil to be excluded.

These included fighting, insolent behaviour, physical assaults with no weapon against a pupil and staff members, verbal abuse of pupils and staff, threat and damage to school property.

Spitting, physical assault with a weapon against staff and threat of a physical assault with a weapon or improvised weapon against staff were also among the reasons.

Others included refusal to attend class, malicious communications against a pupil and general or persistent disobedience.

In 2019, there was 292 reasons for exclusion recorded by the council.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.

However, on its website, the local authority states that “exclusions generally fall into one of two categories: sudden, unexpected but serious incidents or on-going difficulties over an extended period of time where other sanctions have not had the desired effect.”

It suggests that careful consideration should be given to the decision to exclude, including the impact it may have longer-term on the learner and their wider circumstances.