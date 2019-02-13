Attack probe after man, 41, stabbed in Aberdeen street

A man was left with serious injuries after he was stabbed in an Aberdeen street.

A police probe was launched after the 41-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

George Street was cordoned off from the junction with Hutcheon Street to Powis Place after the incident at around 8.20pm yesterday.

It was initially thought his injuries were “life-threatening”, but they are now being treated as serious.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland was unable to confirm the type of weapon used during the attack and added no one has been arrested.

However, it is understood the incident was a stabbing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The call came in to us at around 8.20pm. The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with, what were considered at the time, life- threatening injuries.

“He was understood to be conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene.

“The hospital has confirmed the man’s injuries are no longer considered life threatening.”

Several cordons were put in place after police arrived on the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Pedestrians and drivers were asked to take an alternative route before the road was reopened around 1am.

Police have confirmed the incident was “contained”, with no threat to the wider public.

He added: “The incident remains open and an investigation is ongoing.”