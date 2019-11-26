Atlanta fans group welcomes partnership with Dons

Football fans from the other side of the pond have strongly welcomed the new partnership between the Dons and Atlanta.

The two clubs are to swap ideas aimed at benefiting them both on and off the pitch.

Members of Terminus Legion – an Atlanta United supporters group – were watching a press conference announcing the partnership yesterday with keen interest.

Afterwards, the group’s vice chairwoman Amy Jurden told the Evening Express the group fully supports the partnership as it was being driven by Atlanta United’s president Darren Eales.

She added: “In general our philosophy is we trust our front office (the club’s leadership) – particularly Mr Eales who in his time in Atlanta has done nothing but build smart partnerships to help our club.

“We look forward to learning more about what we can expect from this partnership and have no doubt it will be mutually beneficial. In Darren we trust!” She added: “We assume our front office feels positive about the leadership of Aberdeen and the experience had by Atlanta United player Jon Gallagher who has been on loan there.

“The front office has done a phenomenal job of outreach and working with supporter groups.

“When you read around the league about the strife some supporters have with their ownership and front offices you just really know how lucky we are to have the exact opposite in Atlanta,” said Ms Jurden.