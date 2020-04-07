At risk north-east residents get essentials delivered

People in the north-east at the highest risk of severe illness from coronavirus have begun receiving home deliveries of essentials.

The Scottish Government have issued letters to those most vulnerable with advice about shielding and support such as access to home deliveries through a text service.

And Moray residents who have already signed up have been texted with the option of starting their weekly deliveries of essentials such as soup, pasta, rice, fruit and vegetables, as well as toiletries.

Those at high risk who don’t have a mobile can register through the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub by phoning 0808 196 3384.

SNP MSP Richard Lochhead said: “This is the greatest test we’ve faced in a lifetime and this scheme will ensure those most at risk from coronavirus get the support they need.

“The community spirit has been amazing, with friends, family and neighbours going that extra mile to look out for one another.

“But it’s important that everyone who receives a letter, and requires this support, signs up to this service to make sure they are fully stocked with essential items.”

